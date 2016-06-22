2025 Dan’s Taste Sponsors
Katie Lee to Host Rose Soiree – The Kickoff to Summer & Dan’s Taste Series
Dan’s Taste is preparing to raise a glass to the start of another unforgettable season, and this year, the celebration begins with some star power. Katie Lee Biegel, Food Network star, bestselling cookbook author, and co-founder of Kind of Wild Wines, will host Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented By Wilmington Trust Memorial Day weekend, Sunday May 25, a signature summer event that blends world-class wine with effortless Hamptons elegance.
Sip into Summer 2025: Dan’s Rose Soiree Returns to Southampton Memorial Day Weekend
Kick off your summer in style at Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust, the Hamptons’ premier Memorial Day weekend celebration, returning Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Southampton Arts Center.
Dan's White Party: Epic Culmination of the Dan’s Taste Series at Gurney’s Montauk
Overlooking the ocean and enjoying a spectacular sunset, Dan’s Taste hosted the Dan’s White Party at Gurney’s Montauk Resort. Chic guests adorned their best whites and enjoyed an unforgettable evening of gourmet bites, epic beats, and cocktail toasts.
Chef Anne W. Burrell Will Emcee Dan's Chefs of The Hamptons
Celebrity Chef Anne W. Burrell is best known for co-hosting the Food Network competition series Worst Cooks in America, but on July 18 she will be in East Hampton to host some of the nation’s best at Dan’s Chefs of The Hamptons.
Taste of Two Forks Returns July 6th
Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Hampton Jitney promises to be an exhilarating culinary extravaganza, where the finest chefs from the North and South Fork will showcase their gourmet creations amid the gorgeous backdrop of the Southampton Arts Center
Gourmet Delights Await at Chefs of the Hamptons
At the annual Chefs of the Hamptons event, guests will savor an array of delicious dishes and experience an unmatched ambiance, creating the ultimate culinary celebration of the summer
Rosé Soirée Kicks Off Hamptons Summer 2024
The Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust dazzled guests with a whirlwind of vibrant pink hues, lively music echoing through the air and an electric crowd toasting to the start of beach season at the fabulous Southampton Arts Center on Sunday night.
Dan’s Taste Summer Series 2024 Lineup Announced
The highly anticipated return of the ever-popular Dan’s Taste food and drink series offers revelers five different delectable celebrations of high-end culinary experiences on the East End of Long Island.
Calling All Culinary Stars: Dan's Taste Series Seeks the Best Chefs in the Hamptons, North Fork, Long Island & NYC!
Are you a culinary maestro with the skills to tantalize taste buds and leave a lasting impression on the food scene? If so, the Dan’s Taste Summer Series team is on the lookout for you!
Dan's Taste X Gurney's Celebrates Summer in Montauk
Foodies feasted in Montauk at the inaugural Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s fine dining event that debuted Thursday, August 17 at the famed Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa.