Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons
dan's rosé soirée presented by wilmington trust
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons

May

25

Dan's Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

Dan's Taste Of The HamptonsSouthampton Arts Center

Time: GA 6:30pm - 9:00pm & VIP 6:00pm - 10:00pm AFTERPARTY (9-10:00) VIP CABANA

A celebration of the finest rosés from around the world including the best in the Hamptons and the North Fork. Indulge in bites from Long Island's top chefs.

More Info Buy Tickets

dan's red, white & brew presented by wilmington trust
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons

July

5

Red, White & Brews presented by Wilmington Trust

Dan's Taste Of The HamptonsSouthampton Arts Center

Time: GA 6:30pm - 9:00pm & VIP 6:00pm - 10:30pm (AFTERPARTY 9-10:30)

A July 4th Weekend celebration. Indulge in red wine, white wine and the best in brews while enjoying cuisine from top Long Island chefs.

More Info Buy Tickets

dan's chefs of the hamptons presented by wilmington trust
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons

July

17

Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust

Dan's Taste Of The HamptonsSí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina

Time: GA 7pm - 9pm & VIP 6pm - 9pm

A highly anticipated annual event for food enthusiasts, Dan’s brings together the top chefs from the Hamptons for one unforgettable evening, showcasing their finest dishes in a single location.

More Info Buy Tickets

dan's grill hampton presented by wilmington trust
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons

August

2

Dan's Grill Hampton presented by Wilmington Trust

Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons ClubHouse Hamptons

Time: GA 7pm - 10pm & VIP 6:30pm - 10pm + AFTERPARTY - 11pm

Grill Hampton presented by Wilmington Trust pits chefs against one another in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. Guests enjoy the great grilled fare, beer, wine and specialty cocktails – along with live music and dancing – then become part of the action as you vote for the finest food!

More Info Buy Tickets

dan's white party presented by wilmington trust
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons

August

16

Dan's White Party presented by Wilmington Trust

Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons RGNY Vineyard

Time: Silver 7pm - 9pm & Gold VIP 6:00pm - 10pm

Wear your hottest whites and enjoy top cuisine in the Hamptons. Sip smooth cocktails, wines and beer overlooking the vineyards.

More Info Buy Tickets

2025 Dan’s Taste Sponsors

Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons Entertainment

Katie Lee to Host Rose Soiree – The Kickoff to Summer & Dan’s Taste Series

Dan’s Taste is preparing to raise a glass to the start of another unforgettable season, and this year, the celebration begins with some star power. Katie Lee Biegel, Food Network star, bestselling cookbook author, and co-founder of Kind of Wild Wines, will host Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented By Wilmington Trust Memorial Day weekend, Sunday May 25, a signature summer event that blends world-class wine with effortless Hamptons elegance.

Read More
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons Entertainment

Sip into Summer 2025: Dan’s Rose Soiree Returns to Southampton Memorial Day Weekend

Kick off your summer in style at Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust, the Hamptons’ premier Memorial Day weekend celebration, returning Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Southampton Arts Center.

Read More
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons Entertainment

Dan's White Party: Epic Culmination of the Dan’s Taste Series at Gurney’s Montauk

Overlooking the ocean and enjoying a spectacular sunset, Dan’s Taste hosted the Dan’s White Party at Gurney’s Montauk Resort. Chic guests adorned their best whites and enjoyed an unforgettable evening of gourmet bites, epic beats, and cocktail toasts.

Read More
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons Entertainment

Chef Anne W. Burrell Will Emcee Dan's Chefs of The Hamptons

Celebrity Chef Anne W. Burrell is best known for co-hosting the Food Network competition series Worst Cooks in America, but on July 18 she will be in East Hampton to host some of the nation’s best at Dan’s Chefs of The Hamptons.

Read More
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons Entertainment

Taste of Two Forks Returns July 6th

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Hampton Jitney promises to be an exhilarating culinary extravaganza, where the finest chefs from the North and South Fork will showcase their gourmet creations amid the gorgeous backdrop of the Southampton Arts Center

Read More
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons Entertainment

Gourmet Delights Await at Chefs of the Hamptons

At the annual Chefs of the Hamptons event, guests will savor an array of delicious dishes and experience an unmatched ambiance, creating the ultimate culinary celebration of the summer

Read More
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons Entertainment

Rosé Soirée Kicks Off Hamptons Summer 2024

The Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust dazzled guests with a whirlwind of vibrant pink hues, lively music echoing through the air and an electric crowd toasting to the start of beach season at the fabulous Southampton Arts Center on Sunday night.

Read More
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons Entertainment

Dan’s Taste Summer Series 2024 Lineup Announced

The highly anticipated return of the ever-popular Dan’s Taste food and drink series offers revelers five different delectable celebrations of high-end culinary experiences on the East End of Long Island.

Read More
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons Entertainment

Calling All Culinary Stars: Dan's Taste Series Seeks the Best Chefs in the Hamptons, North Fork, Long Island & NYC!

Are you a culinary maestro with the skills to tantalize taste buds and leave a lasting impression on the food scene? If so, the Dan’s Taste Summer Series team is on the lookout for you!

Read More
Dan's Taste Of The Hamptons Entertainment

Dan's Taste X Gurney's Celebrates Summer in Montauk

Foodies feasted in Montauk at the inaugural Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s fine dining event that debuted Thursday, August 17 at the famed Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa.

Read More
